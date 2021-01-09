Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia

A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar tweeted Saturday morning.



They added that the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old.

Flightradar said the ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact at 2:40 p.m. local time after departing from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation

This story is ongoing.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelworld newsboeingplane accidentaviationu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
More contagious COVID-19 variant 'likely' in NC, Dr. Cohen says
WEATHER: Patches of snow cover parts of central North Carolina
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Deputies release new video of missing 14-year-old Harnett County girl
Fayetteville Mayor Colvin gets COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A
Show More
Federal investigators search for grenades after teen killed
Panel floats idea of improving NC roads by increasing taxes
Smithfield healthcare worker fired after TikTok video goes viral
North Carolina AG joins FBI effort in finding U.S. Capitol rioters
COVID-19 LATEST: Dr. Cohen says she's 'worried' for our state
More TOP STORIES News