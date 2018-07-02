MISSING CHILDREN

11-year-old from Raleigh was living on fruit and candy while he was missing for 3 days

A happy ending Monday to the search for a missing 11-year-old from Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A happy ending Monday to the search for a missing 11-year-old from Raleigh.

Chopper11 was over the scene in Wake County the moment officers found 11-year-old Tyquon Malik Brewington.

Officers found the boy in the woods off Evans Road near Cary and Morrisville.

He had been missing since Friday.



Authorities took him to WakeMed hospital for a thorough check-up. Dehydration was a big concern.

Police said the boy had been out wandering in the heat and humidity for days. He told officers he was surviving on fruit and candy and didn't have much food or water.

Authorities say staff members at a nearby apartment complex spotted the boy and called 911.

ABC11 spoke with Tyquon's father, who said he was concerned because the boy has asthma.

The dad said, unfortunately, the boy has a history of running away.
