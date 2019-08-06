5-year-old missing since mother was found dead in SC apartment also believed to be dead

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old girl who has been missing since her mom was found dead in a South Carolina apartment Monday night is believed to be dead.

Police officers in Sumter County say the search has shifted to a recovery effort.

Police said Nevada Lashy Adams was reported missing after her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead in their apartment.



Officers have been searching through the night for Nevada's body and say they will not stop until she is found.

The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was seen leaving the location but was later found and taken into custody.

During the interview, police said Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and her daughter.

Authorities said he also provided information that could help police find her body.

"Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen," said Chief Russell Roark. "Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal."

A preliminary investigation by the coroner's office determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found.

Based on the information provided, police said they believe Nevada was killed around the same time.

Police are working to learn more about the suspect, who was also wanted in connection with a homicide in Missouri. Authorities described him as being "transient."

Johnson is being held on a murder charge.

