Missing Wayne County inmate captured at Rocky Mount motel, officials say

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate who walked away from the Wayne County Detention Center last week was captured at a Rocky Mount motel, officials said.

On the morning of Sept. 13, Victor Ramon Castro, 25, walked off from jail while working as a trustee.

Castro was being held on misdemeanor traffic and resisting charges.

Castro was recaptured on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Sunshine Inn in Rocky Mount.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Goldsboro police, Rocky Mount police, Nash County Sheriff's Office, NC Highway Patrol and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office all were involved with the investigation.

Castro was taken back to the Wayne County Detention Center, charged for the escape and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
