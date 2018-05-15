Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVD) --The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted.
Deputies believe 23-year-old Kourtney Leino was kidnapped by 23-year-old Matthew Dalton AKA Rice Chapman.
Leino has red hair and green eyes.
Authorities said the pair might be headed to North Carolina and Virginia in a two-door Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate HLHK17.
MISSING WOMAN - IN DANGER:— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018
Kourtney Leino, 23 years old, red hair, green eyes
Possible Abductor:
Matthew Dalton (AKA Rice Chapman), 23 years old
White, 2 door, Nissan Altima with FL tag HLHKI7
They may be local, in North Carolina, or Virginia - PLEASE RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/Z1qdRU0YKP