Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say

They may be local, in North Carolina, or Virginia - PLEASE RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/Z1qdRU0YKP — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted.Deputies believe 23-year-old Kourtney Leino was kidnapped by 23-year-old Matthew Dalton AKA Rice Chapman.Leino has red hair and green eyes.Authorities said the pair might be headed to North Carolina and Virginia in a two-door Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate HLHK17.