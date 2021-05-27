Missing 71-year-old woman found dead inside Fairmont home alongside 69-year-old man

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 71-year-old woman missing since Tuesday was found dead alongside a 69-year-old man in a Fairmont home on Wednesday, authorities said.Around 1:30 p.m., investigators found both Lucille Christian, 71, and Jerome McKellar, 69, of Fairmont dead at McKellar's home on Bailey Road just sound of the Jonesville Road intersection. The discovery came when authorities received a tip that Christian's vehicle was spotted at the home.On arrival, authorities said they had to force their way into the home to get inside. The home was only being powered by a generator inside of the home.Christian was reported missing by family members Tuesday night, she was last seen that afternoon in the area of Spanky Drive and Highway 74 West in Lumberton.The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a medical examination to determine the cause of the death.