Durham's MLK Black History Month parade returns after taking year off

It will dry and very cold but the 2023 North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade will happen on Saturday, February 4 in Durham.

If you don't want to brave the cold, save this link and watch it live on ABC11's website or the ABC11 App and our 24/7 stream.

The mile and a half parade is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM and end 2:00 PM.

If you plan to attend, organizers say the parade route will start at W. G. Pearson Elementary School at 3501 Fayetteville Street and end at NC Central University.

ABC11 Reporter and Anchor Anthony Wilson and Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy will be in the parade.

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee will be the Grand Marshal.

Parade attendees will be enterained by marching bands, step/dance teams, sororities/fraternities, antique cars, mascots, and more, according to Discover Durham's website.

WATCH | MLK BHM Parade 2019

The NC MLK Black History Month Parade is planned by Spectacular Magazine