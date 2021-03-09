Power lines, utility poles knocked to the ground during Raleigh crash

A crash at Coleman St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has caused powerlines to be down on MLK. Avoid this area. Power is also out here, so traffic signals may be out on surrounding streets.#abc11#Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) March 9, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash has knocked down power lines and closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh.The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and at Coleman Street.Multiple power poles have been damaged, and power lines were down across the road and along the sidewalks.Raleigh Police Department said there were no reported injuries from the crash that knocked the power lines down.It remains unclear how the crash happened.Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed to traffic between Coleman and State streets while crews work to clean up the road. New Bern Avenue is going to be your best bet for a detour around the crash.