Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Testimony continues in Board of Elections hearing on election fraud in NC's 9th Congressional District
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
LOCALISH
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
MLK parade in Smithfield
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5145458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
MLK parade in Smithfield
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 02:03PM
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Raleigh City Council approves Dorothea Dix Park master plan
Jury deliberating in Wake County double murder case
Attorney for Colin Kaepernick sees Panthers, Patriots as potential landing spots for QB
Show More
Durham megachurch pastor says database of abusers is future possibility
Durham mayor calls for $95 million affordable housing referendum
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon invests $250 million in AAF
Man rescued from quicksand in snowstorm
More News