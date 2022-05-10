Style & Fashion

Dress for Success Triangle to serve its 20,000th client this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress for Success Triangle will serve its 20,000th client this summer. The nonprofit group helps women prepare to enter the workplace.

The group is hosting a fashion show next week at the Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh as part of their effort to provide women in need some added confidence.

Tickets are still available. More information here.
