US shatters previous single-day record highs for COVID-19 deaths, cases

7:55 a.m.
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria will hold a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. to give an update on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Wake County and discuss vaccine distribution plans. The update will be streamed live on abc11.com.
The state considers Wake County an "orange level/substantial" county with a substantial community spread of COVID-19.
7:15 a.m.
The United States again set a record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, another 3,656 people died from the virus. It's the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic that more than 3,000 people died in a single day from the virus. The previous record of 3,300 fatalities was recorded on Dec. 11.
In addition, there were 247,403 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Wednesday--another record high. It's the 44th straight day that the U.S. has reported more than 100,000 new infections. The previous single-day record of 231,775 was set on Dec. 11.
Nearly 17 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March. In that time, more than 307,000 have died from the virus.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The FDA plans to review the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a committee meeting Thursday morning. A vote for emergency use authorization is scheduled later in the afternoon.
If authorized it would be the second vaccine available for widespread use in the United States.
Six million doses are ready to ship with Gov. Roy Cooper planning for North Carolina to get 175,000 doses. Orange County woman Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a research fellow and scientific lead at the National Institute of Health, is one of the lead scientists responsible for creating Moderna's vaccine.
WakeMed is expected to get its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and frontline workers will get their vaccinations starting Friday. WakeMed Hospitals will receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine in total. The Durham VA will start giving out shots Thursday, and Duke Health plans to vaccinate 400 more staff members.
A church in Hendersonville is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak. First Baptist Church is pausing church activities for 30 days after a Christmas celebration is believed to have caused 72 COVID-19 cases.
The Duke women's basketball team has paused all team activities after two positive COVID-19 tests. Duke's game this weekend against N.C. State has been postponed.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says correctional officers and health care staffers will get the vaccine before inmates. The first shipment of vaccines to federal prisons arrived Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
4:36 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department reports that a county resident has died as a result of COVID-19 related complications -- the 37th COVID-19-related death in Lee County.
The patient was hospitalized at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
"A thirty-seventh county resident has died of COVID-19," said Heath Cain, Director of the Lee County Health Department. "Please keep the family and friends of the individual in your thoughts and prayers and join us in offering our sincere condolences. As new cases continue to climb across the county and state, we are renewing our calls to follow the three W's - wear, wait, and wash; wear a face mask when in public, wait six feet or more away from others, and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. It takes the community working together to help slow the spread of this virus."
Residents are reminded that if they are feeling sick, they should stay home and away from others. Contact your health care provider for additional guidance about symptoms, testing, and treatment.
3 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Duke at NC State women's basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Duke women's basketball program.
2:39 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 39 new cases for a total of 2,401 total positive COVID 19 cases.
One additional death was reported for a total of 43 countywide since the pandemic began.
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina's latest COVID-19 report carried several concerning figures on Wednesday.
The state hit another record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations as 2,811 people are currently hospitalized with 97% of the state's hospitals reporting. That's an increase of 76 from Tuesday.
The daily percent positive rate jumped to 12.5%, the highest since the start of the pandemic. The rate had dipped to 10.9% on Tuesday, which was a decrease from Monday's 11.6%. The state has a goal of 5%.
There were 5,273 newly-reported positive COVID-19 cases, which is consistent with the number of new cases reported over the last week. There have now been 451,874 total cases in the state since March.
Another 98 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,979 in North Carolina. That's the highest single-day reported deaths total of the pandemic.
For complete coronavirus-related data, check out the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
11 a.m.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects Christmas week to bring a small uptick in travelers, but traffic will remain well below holiday weeks in previous years.
RDU expects over 100,000 passengers from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 this year. On Christmas week in 2019 RDU handled 289,000 passengers, so the change would be a decrease of 64 percent.
For New Year's week, RDU is expecting similar numbers, which would be about a 60 percent decrease.
Overall in 2019, RDU had 14.2 million people travel through the airport. In 2020, the total number of travelers is expected to be around 5 million.
The Sundays after Christmas and New Years' (December 27 and January 3) are expected to be the busiest travel days of the year with between 18,000-19,000 passengers each day.
Airport officials said COVID-19 health and safety measures will continue to be enforced. They say those measures are working.
"Travelers who choose to fly over the holidays can fly with confidence knowing that airports and airlines follow stringent health and safety measures," said Michael Landguth, President & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "Studies show the risk of viral spread is extremely low when our protocols are followed. We are asking the flying public to travel smart. From the moment you leave your house until you return home - wear your mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands frequently."
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
With less than 10 days until Christmas, Gov. Roy Cooper is advising North Carolinians to celebrate the holidays virtually to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"The safest option is to connect online or by phone," Cooper said. "If you have to gather in person, try to get tested first, do it outdoors, limit the number of people and wear a mask."
Tuesday, the state reported another 182 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. That brings the state to a record high of 2,735 with 96% of the state's hospitals reporting.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials will talk about its holiday travel outlook today at 10 a.m. to give people tips on how to stay safe at airports in the coming weeks.
In college basketball, Saint Louis and N.C. State have agreed to meet Thursday in St. Louis as part of a two-game men's basketball series. This will be the Wolfpack's first game in two weeks. N.C. State last played December 3 by beating Massachusetts-Lowell in "Bubbleville" in Uncasville, Connecticut, but a game two days later against Connecticut was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Wolfpack's program.
TUESDAY
3 p.m.
Fort Bragg received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at 10:30 a.m. and administered the first shot at 1 p.m.
Roni Paul, an emergency room nurse at Womack Army Medical Center, was the first person at the base to receive the vaccine.
Paul is a former Army medic who has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.
"This is a milestone moment for us here on Fort Bragg," said Lt. Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. "We would not have arrived at this moment without our first responders, medics, health care workers, and the incredible staff of the Womack Army Medical Center."
2:15 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Tuesday praised the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination plan but warned North Carolinians that there will still be quite a bit of time before the vaccine has an impact on COVID-19 metrics in the state.
"We are experiencing a staggering increase in our pandemic trends, and I am particularly worried about our hospital capacity," Dr. Cohen said.
"Our numbers are still too high, and the vaccine can't yet have a significant effect," Cooper said. "We must get these trends turned around. Seeing vaccinations underway gives us hope at the end of a hard year. But this virus continues to be extremely contagious and deadly."
Cooper said he, along with NCDPS Secretary Erik Hooks and Dr. Cohen, sent a letter to local government officials last week encouraging enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols.
He said governments can enforce safety protocols with civil penalties for violations instead of criminal charges "which we believe can be more effective."
"Our aim is not to get people in trouble," Cooper said. "It is to get people to do the right things to slow the spread of this virus and keep it from overwhelming our hospital systems. I'm grateful to the many local governments already taking action to keep their communities safe."
Late last week, North Carolina started to see the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings on COVID-19 metrics, with case counts surging over 7,500.
Cooper said Tuesday that he expects the Christmas holiday to be worse.
He encouraged people to have virtual or outdoor gatherings.
"And remember, a negative test doesn't give you a free pass, it just makes it safer," he said. "You still need to wear a mask, stay outdoors and practice social distancing in case you contracted the virus after you got tested."
2 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that it will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks ahead of and during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with new retailers in seven counties across the state.
In addition to existing testing events throughout North Carolina, retailers in Buncombe, Durham, Harnett, Iredell, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake counties are offering testing December 18-20 and December 26-27 in the parking lots of select Agri Supply, Carlie C's IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman's stores.
Find all testing events throughout the state here.
12 p.m.
Another 182 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in North Carolina. That brings the state to a record high of 2,735 with 96% of the state's hospitals reporting.
There were 5,236 newly-reported positive COVID-19 cases, which is in line with the number of new cases reported every day over the last week.
The daily percent positive rate dipped to 10.9%, a decrease from Monday's 11.6% but still above the state's goal of 5%. There have now been 446,601 total cases in the state since March.
Another 26 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,881 in North Carolina.
For complete coronavirus-related data, check out the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
11:24 a.m.
UNC Medical Center received its first vaccines this morning; 2,925 doses. They plan to begin vaccinating some employees at UNC Medical Center and its Hillsborough hospital Tuesday afternoon.
10:45 a.m.
UNC Medical Center expects to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today and begin administering it to front line workers.
UNC's main hospital is ready to receive just under 3,000 doses Tuesday.
Employees who care for COVID-19 patients will be the first ones to receive the vaccine.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
More local hospitals expect to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shipments Tuesday. Hospitals in the Triangle will get more than 85,000 doses this week. WakeMed is expected to get its first shipment in the coming days. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center could receive its first round of vaccinations on Tuesday.
"We need a critical mass of people to be immune to this virus for this to really change," said Dr. David Wohl with UNC Health. "Hopefully, this vaccine will do that." Wohl will be one of the first to have access to the vaccine.
Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update at 2 p.m. on the state's response to COVID-19. The briefing will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com. This will be Cooper's first remarks since the vaccine was shipped. Cooper called Monday's arrival of the vaccine "a remarkable achievement for science and health."
Meanwhile, Wake County Public School System is expected to vote Tuesday on pausing in-person classes. The school board met Monday to talk about increased cases among students and staff members.
The proposed plan would move students back to remote learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15.