BROOKLYN, Iowa --An investigator in the Mollie Tibbetts murder said that it's unclear whether she knew Cristhian Bahena Rivera, but that "there was something that drew him to her."
Mitch Mortvedt, who works for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, spoke to ABC News about what ultimately led to the break in the case: surveillance video from a Brooklyn resident. The video showed Tibbetts, 20, jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera's car.
"Investigators went through the video and it took hours and hours and hours, frame by frame ... and eventually saw Mollie," Mortvedt told ABC News.
RELATED: What we know about Cristhian Bahena Rivera
They said Rivera, the 24-year-old suspect, led them to the body on Tuesday.
At Rivera's first court appearance on Wednesday, he did not enter a plea. If he is ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, the maximum penalty for Rivera would be a life sentence without the possibility of parole. There is no death penalty in Iowa.
In court documents submitted Wednesday, defense attorney Allan M. Richards asked that the government be prevented from claiming Rivera is in the country illegally, claiming Rivera is here legally.
In a statement, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said there was no record that Rivera is here legally.
"A search of records by USCIS revealed Rivera did not make any DACA requests nor were any grants given," the statement reads. "We have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status."
Richards said that Rivera came to the U.S. as a minor. The lawyer listed Rivera's employer as having said Rivera was in the country legally, but later on Wednesday, Yarrabee Farms said that Rivera had been working under a fake name.
Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day, after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.
RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance: A timeline
Tibbetts' family spoke out Wednesday, the day after news broke that a suspect had been arrested in her murder.
The statement reads:
"Our hearts are broken.
On behalf of Mollie's entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.
At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.
Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie's name. We remain forever grateful."
A vigil was held Wednesday evening at the University of Iowa.
"A tragic end," Mortvedt told ABC News. "All of us were hoping for a much better outcome for Mollie and her family."
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
