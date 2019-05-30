Mom accused of child abuse after leaving baby alone on front porch

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old mother in Johnston County faces child abuse charges after her baby was found unsupervised on the front porch of a home.
While central North Carolina deals with a heat wave, investigators said one mother left her months-old child strapped in a seat on the front porch of the child's father's home in Smithfield.
The child was found on the porch at 4:55 p.m. on East Rose Street.
Investigators said the baby was left alone on the porch for at least 5 minutes until an adult arrived. The baby has been turned over to the custody of another family member.
Alysia Haywood of Kenly was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor child abuse. She was released from jail on a $500 bond.
The baby was not harmed.
