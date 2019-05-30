Mom accused of child abuse after leaving baby alone on front porch

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old mother in Johnston County faces child abuse charges after her baby was found unsupervised on the front porch of a home.

While central North Carolina deals with a heat wave, investigators said one mother left her months-old child strapped in a seat on the front porch of the child's father's home in Smithfield.

The child was found on the porch at 4:55 p.m. on East Rose Street.

Investigators said the baby was left alone on the porch for at least 5 minutes until an adult arrived. The baby has been turned over to the custody of another family member.

Alysia Haywood of Kenly was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor child abuse. She was released from jail on a $500 bond.

The baby was not harmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldchild abusechild neglectmother charged
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior arrested at Johnston County school with loaded gun, sources say
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 Family Dollar stores
Autopsy: Drug overdose, homicide were cause of death for Kyron Hinton
Unconscious man rescued from scaffolding collapse in Raleigh
10-month-old dies at Raleigh daycare after choking on pine cone
Sandy Hook Promise brings school safety smartphone app to NC schools
Show More
Rare quintuplet goats born in Currituck County
Search intensifies for missing Connecticut mother of 5
Man dies after setting self on fire near White House: Officials
Partygoers walk off with clothes, furniture from Airbnb rental
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Goldsboro
More TOP STORIES News