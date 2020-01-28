Mom accused of shoplifting at Kohl's with 12-year-old daughter in tow

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner mother is accused of shoplifting and taking her 12-year-old daughter along for the crime.
According to an arrest report from the Garner Police Department, 39-year-old Leigh Ann Dean is accused of putting clothes into a bag without paying for them and leaving the Kohl's store on Shenstone Boulevard.
Police said Dean's daughter didn't contribute to the crime. "She was just there with her mother," a Garner Police spokesperson told ABC11.
Dean is charged with larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second degree trespass.
Garner Police Department said Dean was banned from that Kohl's after she was accused of shoplifting there in February 2019.
