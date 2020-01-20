Fayetteville kidnapping: Mom, baby found safe; police still looking for suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A mother and her baby have been found safe after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident happened on Monday morning around 1:12. Police are still looking for the man, Wani Thomas, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a one-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Wani Thomas



Police are investigating as a home invasion and kidnapping. Thomas is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and assault by pointing a gun.



Thomas was last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Fayetteville police at (910) 676-2597 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
