Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours

A Raleigh mom has been arrested after police say she left her three children in the house alone for more than two hours.According to the arrest warrant, Danielle Lena Pearson, 37, left her children--aged between six months and four years--inside the house by themselves for more than two hours.The arrest warrant also mentioned that the four-year-old child was found wandering outside in a parking lot.Pearson was arrested on Monday and was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.