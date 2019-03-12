Mom catches North Carolina man molesting 7-year-old, deputies say

Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man who investigators say molested a 7-year-old girl and was caught in the act by her mother.

News outlets report the Rowan County Sheriff's Office filed multiple charges against 47-year-old Homer David Compton Jr. of Kannapolis, including indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff's office says the mother told investigators she walked in on Compton sexually molesting her daughter, adding that she and her daughter left the house after the man became upset, grabbed a rifle in the house and began making suicidal threats.

According to the sheriff's office, Compton initially refused commands to leave the home and kept deputies at bay for 20 minutes before surrendering.

Compton is jailed on a $1.25 million bond. Online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.
