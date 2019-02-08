Iowa mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn , whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.
