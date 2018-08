A mother and daughter took matters into their own hands and shot a would-be robber at their liquor store in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Police said the man was armed with a shotgun and demanded money. When he walked away, one of the women reached for a handgun under the counter and shot the suspect.The man managed to grab the mother and that's when the daughter shot him again. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.One of the women was injured but is expected to recover.