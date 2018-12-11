Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond

A Michigan woman has died after trying to save her dog who fell through the ice.Tracy Cashman took her Goldendoodle named Lola out for a walk late Saturday night.It was supposed to be a quick walk, so she didn't even grab her jacket or phone.Cashman's mom says Lola returned home soaking wet 30 minutes later, but there was no sign of her daughter.The family ran to a pond across the street and that's where Cashman's body was found hours later.She leaves behind three children.