Mom gets 40 years in prison for trying to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex

CONROE, TX --
A 25-year-old mother has been sentenced to prison for 40 years after pleading guilty to trying to sell her toddler daughter for sex.

In February, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office was conducting an investigation into child exploitation.

Sarah Peters entered into an agreement with an undercover officer to sell her 2-year-old daughter for sex.

Peters then brought the girl to Conroe in order to allow a man to have sex with the girl for $1,200.

She was arrested at a Greyhound bus station, and her daughter was taken into protective custody.

Peters entered a guilty plea to three felony offenses: sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child. '

She was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with additional sentences to run concurrently.

Peters will not be eligible for parole until 2038.
