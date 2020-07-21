21-year-old mother accused of tossing baby into Wilmington trash can makes first court appearance

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo is accused of attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators said on July 16, she left her own child for dead.
A woman walking her dog heard the baby's cries and called 911 as soon as she realized what was going on. Her quick-thinking saved the baby's life.
"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," witness Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY.
Calix-Macedo used an interpreter during her video appearance in court. She asked the judge for a court-appointed attorney.
She will remain behind bars on an $800,000 secured bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 6.
The featured video is from a previous update.