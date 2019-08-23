Mom killed Elon alum and his sister in Atlanta before killing herself, police say

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- The mother of an Elon alumnus reportedly killed her son and daughter before turning the gun on herself inside their Atlanta home.

Cobb County Police Department said Dr. Marsha Edwards, 58, shot and killed her two children, Christopher Edwards Jr., 24, and Erin Edwards, 20, Wednesday afternoon. She then shot and killed herself.

Christopher Edwards Jr. worked for the City of Atlanta as the Digital Content Manager for the Executive Office of Entertainment.

He graduated from Elon University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in media Arts & Entertainment. While in school he worked with Elon News Network; the group put together a story to remember his contributions and lasting legacy.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Neighbors and family members told WSB they could not understand how this happened.
