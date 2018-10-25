MISSING WOMAN

Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to the store owner who encountered a mom who left her kids in a northwest Houston store.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Two young children abandoned by their mother at a northwest Houston cell phone store are now being cared for by an aunt.

CPS was able to locate an aunt Wednesday night, hours after the boys were left at a Boost Mobile store on West Tidwell.

Store manager Muhammad Naeem told Eyewitness News the mother walked in with her two sons, ages 2 and 4, around 11 a.m., looking for somewhere to rest.

"She said her husband kicked her out, and last night, her neighbor kicked her out, too. So that's why she was on the street this morning," said Naeem.

The children were tired and crying, and the mother didn't know what to do, he added.

"She said, 'you want to take care of my kids?'" Naeem recalled.

Naeem and a customer gave the children food and he called police for help. By the time an officer arrived, the mother had already left. The boys were crying. She left behind a bag with her driver's license inside.

The children were taken to CPS. A spokeswoman said they had no signs of neglect or abuse. The agency was able to find an aunt. It's unclear whether the mother, once located, will face charges.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedmissing womanhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING WOMAN
Report: Mollie Tibbetts suspect used alias 'John Budd'
Neighbors concerned over 'distressed' woman caught on doorbell cam
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More missing woman
Top Stories
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
Fake deputy pulled car over, assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Blue Bell announces 2 new holiday flavors
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Show More
Trump blames media for 'Anger' in society
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County
Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
More News