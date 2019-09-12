Mom outraged after video shows how son in wheelchair got scratches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Toni Taylor, of Fayetteville, wiped tears as she talked about what her disabled son went through Monday.Footage from the doorbell camera of their home showed a caretaker opening the door while talking on her phone and turning her back on Taylor's 20-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.The footage then shows the caretaker going inside while he stays outside alone briefly. He then rolls down the steps in his wheelchair, falling back. The caretaker runs to help him."She was on her phone, which is against company policy, to begin with," Taylor said. "She did not secure his brakes, which is wheelchair rule number one."Taylor also said the caretaker lined him up in front of the steps, making it easier for him to fall back."He's trying to hold on," Taylor said. "Can you imagine that? As someone with cerebral falling down six brick stairs; it breaks my heart."Taylor said the caretaker lied about how her son got scratches. Taylor said she feels she should be fired."He fights every day," Taylor said. "He has this awful disability and for someone to be so careless in taking care of him."Maxim Healthcare Services sent this statement:Taylor said she plans to file a police report."Why isn't she fired?" she said. "I don't understand. Is she going to be allowed to work with other children? Is she going to be allowed to do this to someone else?"