Mom says 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after being sexually assaulted by man hired to do jobs around home

Durham man charged in child sex assault

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A mother spoke to ABC11 Thursday after a registered sex offender was charged with sexually assaulting her 4-year-old daughter.

Even more disturbing -- it happened in the parents' car while they were giving the man a ride.

The mom is upset for a couple of reasons.

She feels betrayed by the suspect, who was a family friend, and wishes the sheriff's office had made the arrest sooner.

Randy Woolson, 47, is facing felony child sex assault charges.

He's already a registered sex offender, with previous convictions of kidnapping a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged victim in this case is 4 years old.

The child's mother said she didn't know Woolson was a sex offender when a family friend recommended him to do odd jobs around her home.

The mom said that on Aug. 25, she and her husband were driving the suspect home from a birthday party when the assault happened.

She said her daughter told her that Woolson put his hands in her pants.

"Right now my daughter is traumatized," she said. "My daughter can't sleep by herself. She can't come outside and play. She has to stay in the house. And she sits under me and her grandmother."

The child's mother called the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already run from the scene.

He was arrested 10 days later.

The child's mother said deputies took too long to put him in custody, depsite knowing his address and whereabouts.

The sheriff's office sent this statement to ABC11: "We understand the victim's family expressed concerns regarding the progression of the investigation. In all cases, and particularly one involving a sexual assault of a juvenile, we are required to adhere to state-approved procedures and protocols for interviewing and medical examinations. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, deputies arrested Woolson, and the case will be turned over to the DA's Office."

Woolson is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and will have his next court appearance on Sept. 17.
