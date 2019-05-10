Mother tossed her 7-week-old girl down 75-foot embankment before falsely reporting her kidnapped, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother in alleged kidnapping involving 7-week-old girl charged with attempted murder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly tossing her infant down a large rocky embankment.

The criminal charge came after Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigated a reported kidnapping on Thursday.l

Krista Noelle Madden, 35, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to investigators, Madden had told authorities that she was kidnapped along with her baby, and that she escaped but the kidnappers kept her baby.

Asheville Police Department found the infant safe hours after a frantic search, which began as soon as Madden reported the kidnapping.

On Friday, Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that none of Madden's wild tale was true.

Instead investigators said Madden herself threw her baby, which was strapped in a car seat, down a 75-foot embankment in a rocky area. The child had fallen out of the car seat by the time she was found. She was reportedly found by a homeowner who happened to hear the baby cry as his wife was headed to the mailbox.

Madden is being held in Henderson County under a $750,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ashevillechild abductionmissing girlkidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Live: Testimony continues for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell
Thrive NC to Fridays on the Front Porch, things to do this weekend
Snake smells 'like Downy' after slithering into washing machine
'Blink182' and 'Superman' among most popular passwords
NC State offers free bricks to discourage students from stealing them
Show More
Burke County man arrested in 1985 murder of Hollywood TV director
Man found after going missing from Raeford outdoor skydiving facility
One person died from the flu in NC last week
Food Stamp fraud allegations land Burlington man behind bars
School therapist says Chapel Hill elementary school ignored sexual abuse of first graders
More TOP STORIES News