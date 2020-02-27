Get your finances right with this 30-day money challenge

RELATED | Get your money back on track with this 5-day challenge
Alex Sutherland with LifePlan Group in Raleigh has a 30-day money challenge that looks at your budget, your debt, your future and any taxes you owe.
WEEK 1: BUDGET
- What and where are you spending your money on?
WEEK 2: EXAMINE YOUR DEBT
- Look at any company you owe money to (car, home, credit card, student loans, etc.)
- Determine where the debt is held and the interest rate
- Prioritize
- Which debt can you pay off? Create a plan to do so.
WEEK 3: PLAN FOR THE FUTURE
- Think forward. If can only save a little, do so. The longer you have to save, the more money you have to gain.
WEEK 4: DO YOUR TAXES
- It's tax season. Better to do now.