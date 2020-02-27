Get your finances right with this 30-day money challenge

What and where are you spending your money on?

Look at any company you owe money to (car, home, credit card, student loans, etc.)

Determine where the debt is held and the interest rate

Prioritize

Which debt can you pay off? Create a plan to do so.

Think forward. If can only save a little, do so. The longer you have to save, the more money you have to gain.

It's tax season. Better to do now.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Regardless of your situation, you can get your money in line in 2020. It all starts with being proactive and making a plan.Alex Sutherland with LifePlan Group in Raleigh has a 30-day money challenge that looks at your budget, your debt, your future and any taxes you owe.