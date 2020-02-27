Get your finances right with this 30-day money challenge

Personal Finance

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Regardless of your situation, you can get your money in line in 2020. It all starts with being proactive and making a plan.

Alex Sutherland with LifePlan Group in Raleigh has a 30-day money challenge that looks at your budget, your debt, your future and any taxes you owe.

WEEK 1: BUDGET

  • What and where are you spending your money on?


WEEK 2: EXAMINE YOUR DEBT
  • Look at any company you owe money to (car, home, credit card, student loans, etc.)
  • Determine where the debt is held and the interest rate
  • Prioritize
  • Which debt can you pay off? Create a plan to do so.


WEEK 3: PLAN FOR THE FUTURE

  • Think forward. If can only save a little, do so. The longer you have to save, the more money you have to gain.


WEEK 4: DO YOUR TAXES
  • It's tax season. Better to do now.
Related topics:
personal financemoneypersonal financesave moneycost of carolinafinance
