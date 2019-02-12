We need your help finding Kali, who was #stolen from the @PalmBeachZoo this morning. 12-yr-old #Kali looks exactly like this #Goeldi’s #monkey; weighs one pound, & needs medication. Know something? call @CrimeStoppersPB; you can remain anonymous & may be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/VwR2WB2mnF — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 11, 2019

A zoo in Florida is desperate to track down a missing monkey.Officials said Kali, a 12-year-old Goeldi monkey, was stolen when someone broke into the Palm Beach Zoo.They believe she is in danger.Kali was last seen when the zoo closed around 6 p.m. on Sunday.The Goeldi monkey species is popular on the illegal pet trade and can be valued at over $10,000.Kali weighs one pound and has anti-inflammatory issues, is on a special diet and needs medication.The zoo is looking to offer a reward for the safe return of the monkey.Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.