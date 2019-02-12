Monkey stolen from Florida zoo in danger, officials say

A monkey is missing after being stolen from a Florida zoo. (Police say a monkey that looks exactly like this one was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --
A zoo in Florida is desperate to track down a missing monkey.

Officials said Kali, a 12-year-old Goeldi monkey, was stolen when someone broke into the Palm Beach Zoo.

They believe she is in danger.

Kali was last seen when the zoo closed around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Goeldi monkey species is popular on the illegal pet trade and can be valued at over $10,000.

Kali weighs one pound and has anti-inflammatory issues, is on a special diet and needs medication.

The zoo is looking to offer a reward for the safe return of the monkey.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.
