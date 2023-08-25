54 families of Montford Point Marines receive Congressional Gold Medal

They were the first African-Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps and they trained right here in North Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- They helped integrate the U.S. military and today families of the Montford Point Marines will be honored.

They were the first African-Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps and they trained right here in North Carolina at Montford Point, which was a segregated section of Camp Lejeune.

54 families received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award.

It's the largest group since June, 2012.

Wake Forest resident Lance Roller is receiving the award on behalf of his grandfather, Gunnery Sergeant Clarence Augustus Roller.

"For one I won't have these glasses on. I'll have dark shades on to cover my eyes because I'll probably be crying my eyes out. It's an honor. Not only to receive the award but to be in the place he was. I just want to bask in Montford Point. Breath the air they breathed," Roller said.

The ceremony took place at 8 a.m. Friday morning.