Our America: Mission Montford Point | Official Trailer

The Montford Point Marines were the first African American men to integrate the Marine Corps in 1942 during WWII.

"Our America: Mission Montford Point" shares the origin story of the Montford Point Marines, the estimated 20,000 Black men who broke the color barrier of the last armed service to allow African Americans to join.

They were the few. The proud. The first.

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps' first Black recruits, ABC Owned Television Stations presents "Our America: Mission Montford Point." The one-hour special shares the origin story of the Montford Point Marines, the estimated 20,000 Black men who trained in a segregated section of Camp Lejeune, breaking the color barrier of the last armed service to allow African Americans to join. The first of them arrived at Camp Montford Point on August 26th, 1942.

The mission in the special's name refers to the ongoing effort to identify and award the Montford Pointers for their contribution to American history. They collectively received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012. However, since then, only about 2,000 of the men or their relatives have received replicas of the medal.

Now, retired Marines and grandchildren of original Montford Point Marines have made it their mission to locate and honor those who have not received the medal. That is the mission at the heart of the latest installment of the Our America series, "Our America: Mission Montford Point."

A Brief History of the Montford Point Marines

The Montford Point Marines trained at Camp Montford Point from 1942 to 1949. Their arrival was met with vehement disapproval from the highest ranks of the Marine Corps. Marine Commandant Major General Thomas Holcomb infamously said, "If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 negroes, I would rather the whites."

"The Montford Point Marines were a project. Just like the Tuskegee Airmen, they were allowed in the Marine Corps to prove that they could not be Marines. At the time, President Roosevelt was running for reelection, A. Philip Randolph was leading the push for fair employment for Blacks as World War II was going on. And to appease them, they said, it's okay, let's send them and train them. And once they realize that they can't be Marines, they will go away," explains Houston Shinal, Director of the Montford Point Marine National Monument.

Even in the face of the abusive and racist treatment they endured, they served proudly. One of the first Black USMC drill instructors, William "Jack" McDowell, a retired First Sergeant, recalled, "I've gotten spit on, kicked and punched and everything you know. And the whole idea, from what I could understand at the time, was to frustrate you so much that you would either quit and go home or stay in. And so the meaner they got the meaner I got. I wasn't about to quit."

About 13,000 Montford Pointers served overseas in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Thousands of them saw combat, fighting in the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Guam.

Camp Montford Point was decommissioned in 1949 after President Harry Truman signed an order that called for the desegregation of all U.S. Armed Services. It was renamed in 1973 after Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a Montford Pointer who became the first Black drill instructor in the USMC.

Watch "Our America: Mission Montford Point," premiering Tuesday, September 20 on Hulu or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku.