McDeeds Creek Elementary School principal charged with DWI with 2 children in vehicle

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County Schools principal was arrested and charged with driving while impaired with two of her children in a vehicle.

Dr. Molly Warner Capps is the principal at McDeeds Creek Elementary School, according to the school website. She has worked for Moore County Schools since 2012 and has been a principal for the district since 2014, according to her LinkedIn page.

Capps was arrested by Pinehurst Police in April.

She also faces charges of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving. She is due in court Aug. 5.

A spokesperson for Moore County Schools told ABC11 that Dr. Capps is "currently on leave."

ABC11 is working to learn more about the details surrounding her arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moore countypinehurstncchild abuseduimoore county schoolsteacher arrestedprincipaldwichild endangermentdwi with child
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free testing available for all NC correctional staff
Gov. Cooper on defensive after latest threats for legal action
Poll: 1 in 5 small business expected to cave in due to crisis
N.C. State's German goalkeeper adjusting to life in America
NC religious leaders rally to file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Raleigh woman volunteers for experimental COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
NC troopers salute truck drivers with box lunch
Community angered after man killed while attempting stop robbery
FPD searching for 3 men who robbed pizza delivery driver
Raleigh musician writes song honoring health care heroes
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
More TOP STORIES News