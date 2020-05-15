McDeeds Creek Elementary School principal charged with DWI with 2 children in golf cart

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County Schools principal was arrested and charged with driving while impaired with two of her children in a golf cart.

Dr. Molly Warner Capps is the principal at McDeeds Creek Elementary School, according to the school website. She has worked for Moore County Schools since 2012 and has been a principal for the district since 2014, according to her LinkedIn page.

Capps was arrested by Pinehurst Police in April.

She also faces charges of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving. She is due in court Aug. 5.

A spokesperson for Moore County Schools told ABC11 that Dr. Capps is "currently on leave."

ABC11 is working to learn more about the details surrounding her arrest.
