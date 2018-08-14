ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) --The Moore County Sheriff's Office is expected to release the 911 calls which will detail what led up to the moment deputies fatally shot a man in July.
Originally, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said 33-year-old Arthur Garner shot at officers when they responded to a domestic call just before 3 a.m. on July 28 in the 100 block of Forrest Place Drive in Aberdeen.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office's initially stated, "The suspect started shooting at deputies at which time the deputies shot and killed the suspect."
However, on Aug. 11 officials determined Garner never fired the rifle they said he raised at deputies who responded to the scene.
Following the incident, four deputies were placed on administrative leave.
The sheriff's office will hold a press conference at 3 Tuesday afternoon.