deputy-involved shooting

Moore County deputy shot armed person after numerous warnings during disturbance call, officials say

MOORE COUNTY (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a Moore County deputy shot an armed person who would not lower their weapon during a disturbance call.

It happened Saturday evening in the Westmoore community.

A deputy was confronted by an armed person while investigating the disturbance call.

After "numerous commands," the deputy fired their weapon and injured the person.

The person was taken to First Health Moore Regional Hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
