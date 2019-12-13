Moore County man charged car ramming, robbery in Alamance County

Billy Joe Garner

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man who was on the run after a reported robbery in Alamance County has been arrested and faces a slew of charges in three counties.The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when 42-year-old Billy Joe Garner, whose last known address was in Vass, used his car to ram another vehicle and then shot at the driver with a rifle in the 6400 block of Patterson Road in Snow Camp.When deputies arrived, they found a red sedan with bullet holes in it. The driver was not injured and told deputies that recognized Garner, who ran up to the driver's side window and demanded money.Garner then fled on foot.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Garner was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop near Cameron.Sheriff's deputies from Moore and Alamance counties had knowledge that Garner was a passenger in the car when the traffic stop was made.During the arrest, deputies seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, 6 dosage units of suboxone-(Buprenorphine and Naloxone), items of drug paraphernalia, and $130 in cash.The total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $2,740Garner was then taken into custody by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office and served with multiple arrest warrants out of Alamance, Moore, and Hoke Counties.In Alamance County, Garner is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy in robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, and possession of firearm by felon.In Moore County, he is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule ii controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule iii controlled substance, simple possession of schedule iii controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.In Hoke County, Garner is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule ii controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.Garner is being held at the Alamance County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Jan. 9.