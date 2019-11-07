Moore County man charged with child abuse after infant hospitalized

WEST END, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is facing a child abuse charge after his infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that Juwan Ortez Wilson, 26, of West End was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.The sheriff's office said it received a report of child abuse on Monday at the home and learned that a 4-month-old child had been admitted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with serious injuries that were sustained while in the care of its father.The child is expected to recover.Wilson is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bondHe is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on November 14.Anyone with information regarding this case or other suspected child abuse is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.