Moore County man killed by deputies did not fire shots, sheriff says

An Aberdeen man killed by Moore County deputies in July allegedly did not fire his weapon, the sheriff now says.Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey confirmed Arthur Kenzie Garner, 33, did not fire at deputies responding to a domestic dispute.The Moore County Sheriff's Office's initial statement about the incident said," the suspect started shooting at deputies at which time the deputies shot and killed the suspect."It happened at 2:53 a.m. on July 28 in the 100 block of Forrest Place Drive."We believe that he attempted to shoot his rifle," Godfrey wrote in a statement.No deputies were injured and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating as standard protocol.