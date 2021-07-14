Arrest made in Moore County double murder of loving couple

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest has been made in the double murder of a Moore County couple who were considered a pillar in their community.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest late Tuesday night, saying he would release more information during a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The arrest is connected to the killings of 91-year-old DP Black and his wife Mary Lou Black, 86.

'They were like parents:' Moore County pastor says slain husband, wife were 'pillars' at church
Reverend Hudson says the church will work to plan a memorial for DP and Mary Lou Black, two major "pillars" in the church and community.



The couple was found dead inside their own home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen on July 9.

Their pastor called them "pillars" in the church. Their friends remembered DP as a successful businessman and loving husband and Mary Lou as the devoted foundation of her family.
