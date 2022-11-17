Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school

Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a threat against a Moore County high school.

Extra security has been placed at Union Pines and Southern Middle School over recent threats of gun violence.

The threat at Southern middle was deemed "not" credible, but additional law enforcement will be on campus today in an abundance of caution.