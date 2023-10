ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, officials responded to calls about a shooting on Forest Circle in the Sherwood Park subdivision outside of Aberdeen. When officials arrived they found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No arrest have been made.

