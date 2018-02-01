Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run

Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run when he was dragged down Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.The call came in at 6:21 p.m. Thursday, RPD said.The incident happened in the 5600 block of Hillsborough Street and the moped driver, Adam Timothy Dolan, was then dragged about 100 feet by a white sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.He was separated from his moped, which was dragged for about a mile.Dolan, 35, was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police said he appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.Police are still looking for the driver of the sedan.Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.