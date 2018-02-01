Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

The moped was dragged for about a mile by a driver who fled the scene.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run when he was dragged down Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m. Thursday, RPD said.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Hillsborough Street and the moped driver, Adam Timothy Dolan, was then dragged about 100 feet by a white sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

He was separated from his moped, which was dragged for about a mile.

Dolan, 35, was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police said he appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Police are still looking for the driver of the sedan.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidenthit and runcrashRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News