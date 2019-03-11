More severe weather, heavy rain expected this week

By MAX GOLEMBO
Storms over the weekend produced 11 tornadoes in five states -- Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee -- and more than a foot of snow accumulation from the Dakotas into Minnesota. That same storm tracked into the Northeast, where it delivered rain and snow.

A new storm out West already is delivering rain, hail and snow in parts of California. Twelve states this morning, including California, are under alerts for high winds, snow or flooding.

The center of the new storm is just off Southern California and likely will move into the southern Rockies later tonight, into tomorrow, adding snowfall to areas already at high risk of avalanches.

The storm is forecast to redevelop in the Plains on Tuesday night, strengthening and potentially delivering severe storms throughout much of Texas. Parts of Colorado may see heavy snow as other areas east of there brace for flooding rains.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the storm will be moving farther east, with massive thunderstorms again predicted for the Deep South and heavy snow for the northern Plains and Great Lakes.

Parts of the central U.S. may see 4 inches of rain over the next few days, with significant snowfalls expected in the Rockies and western Plains.
