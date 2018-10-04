More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011

Selfies can be deadly

Think twice before taking that next selfie. It could actually become deadly if you're not careful.

A new report says 259 people died while taking selfies in a 6-year period between 2011 and 2017.

Researchers in India came out with the numbers. Russia, the U.S. and Pakistan filled out the top four spots.

RELATED: Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem

The leading cause was drowning, from people being hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

Other causes include getting hit by cars, falling from high places and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.
