More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria

More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital. (KGO-TV)

DAMASCUS, Syria --
More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital.

The poison gas attack happened late last night when toxic gas, inside barrels, was dropped by helicopters.

Families were found suffocated in their homes and shelters.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter saying, "President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad ... "



"Big price to pay ... Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever."

