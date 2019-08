EMBED >More News Videos MAP: Dozens of inmates were injured Wednesday in a riot at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.

SOLEDAD, Calif. -- Dozens of inmates were injured Wednesday in a riot at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.The large-scale riot began when about 200 inmates began fighting on the yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.Officials say the riot ended shortly after guards fired warning shots.Eight inmates were taken to outside hospitals, and 50 were treated at the prison for minor injuries.No prison staff members were hurt in the riot.