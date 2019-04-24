More than 5,000 LSD doses found during arrest of Fayetteville pair

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged a man and woman on drug charges after receiving an anonymous Crimestoppers tip.

Anthony Michael Maerten, 31, and Cindy Vanessa Caballero, 20, were arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing LSD, trafficking and manufacturing Heroin, and maintaining a house and car for use in drug trafficking

Maerten and Caballero were processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and book on a $530,000 secured bond.

Officers tell us the following items were seized as a result of the investigation and search warrant:

  • 5,188 dosage units of LSD
  • 8.9 grams of Heroin
  • 2.6 grams of Fentanyl
  • 12 grams of MDMA
  • $1,185 cash
  • Numerous items consistent with narcotic manufacturing and trafficking


The anonymous tipster is eligible for a cash reward from the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers program, for information submitted that resulted in the arrests.
