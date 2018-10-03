More than 700 price gouging complaints filed in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The North Carolina Attorney General's Office is looking into hundreds of price gouging complaints filed before, during and after Hurricane Florence.
The price gouging law is still in effect, and many of those complaints filed involved alleged price gouging in store and online.
Out of the more than 700 complaints filed, the top price gouging complaints involved gas and fuel complaints as well as complaints involving water.
"The fines are very serious it's $5,000 per violation," NC Attorney General Josh Stein said.
There are several people and companies who came to the state after the hurricane to offer their services. Stein said before you hire anyone, do your research.
"When people knock on your door, you need to be skeptical. You don't know who that person is, if they're licensed or legitimate, so find some company out there that does this for a living and is based in your community," Stein said.
Another tip, get several estimates.
"Check with your insurance adjuster to make sure whatever price they're quoting is what they're going to pay for," Stein said. "You don't want to be in a position where you've paid too much money, and you aren't going to get reimbursed by your insurance company."
Below is a list of cities in our state where the most price gouging complaints were filed.
Stein's office has already taken action against a tree company that was providing services in Wilmington after Hurricane Florence. Stein's office filed a lawsuit against Alva Wilson Lewis, doing business as A1 Tree & Storm Relief, A1 Tree and Storm Damage Relief, and Big Al & Sons Tree Service, for allegedly charging a Wilmington homeowner an excessive amount for tree removal. It is also alleged that Lewis's company, A1 Tree & Storm Relief, falsely claimed to be insured, bonded, and a certified arborist.
You can still file a price gouging complaint here.