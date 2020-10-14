Society

New greenway opens in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County residents are celebrating the opening of a new greenway built with grants from the NCDOT and the Wake County Open Space Bond program.

Town of Morrisville leaders held a ribbon-cutting for the Crabtree Creek Greenway and Hatcher Creek Greenway Connector under the North Carolina Railroad Crabtree Creek Bridge on Tuesday.

The new bridge replaces one that was built in 1927.

The greenway is an east-west corridor through Morrisville connecting to Lake Crabtree to the Town of Cary's greenway system.

The Morrisville section of the Crabtree Creek Greenway is about 1.4 miles long.
