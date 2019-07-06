Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins, Jaguar theft

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police are investigating a string of at least seven car break-ins and the robbery of a 2017 Jaguar.Police said the crimes happened Thursday night and Sunday morning.A 2017 Jaguar was stolen when the robbers located the key in an adjacent unlocked car.Investigators have warrants pending for Micquan Simms, 22, of Durham and Kaaliyah Alston, 17, of Chapel Hill.